Military Attacks Bayelsa Community Over Killing Of Personnel



In what appeared like a reprisal attack, operatives of the Joint Task Force, Operation Delta Safe, have invaded Bilabiri community in Ekeremor Local Government Area of Bayelsa State over the death of some officers earlier this month.

A community member told SaharaReporters that no fewer than 19 gunboats loaded with soldiers invaded the area in the early hours of Friday.

According to reports, many thatched houses and buildings believed to harbour those behind the killings of the naval officers have been razed down while residents have also fled their homes.

Military authorities are yet to comment on the issue.

