Nigeria's Ex-AGF, Kanu Agabi, Petitions Malami, Insists Police Must Obey Court Orders On Peace Corps



Legal Practitioner and former Attorney-General of the Federation, Kanu Agabi (SAN), has called on current AGF and Minister of Justice, Mr Abubakar Malami (SAN), to prevail on the Nigeria Police Force to obey court orders.



This follows the agency's incessant disobedience to various court orders standing in favour of the Peace Corps of Nigeria, a youth organisation in Nigeria.



Though duly registered with the Corporate Affairs Commission and accorded recognition by the Nigerian Government and international bodies; the PCN has had a running battle with the police and other security agencies, winning all 15 legal cases instituted against it with over N50m standing against various agencies as cost awarded in favour of the corps.



Despite subsisting judgments and orders from various courts, which were never upturned or appealed against, the Nigeria Police Force through the Ondo State Commissioner of Police, Undie Adie, on January 13, 2020 arrested the Ondo State Commandant of the corps, Alawoki Lukeman Oluwatobi, who was said to be at the CP's office on a scheduled visit alongside other affiliate bodies of the National Youth Council of Nigeria, the apex youth body in the country.



Agabi in his letter dated January 16, 2020, disclosed to AGF Malami that, "The essence of visiting the Commissioner of Police was to exploit ways of how youth leaders could compliment the effort of the police in curtailing crime in the state.



"Immediately the NYCN leader introduced our client's commandant in Ondo State, Alawoki Lukeman Oluwatobi, as member of the delegation, the Commissioner of Police instantly reacted by declaring that his organisation is illegal and that there was an existing circular to that effect from the Force Headquarters. He subsequently ordered immediate detention of the commandant."



The police also invaded the PCN office in Akure with heavy arms.

Agabi averred that by sealing off the PCN's office in Ondo, the police had violated the right of the organisation, which enjoys consultative status with the United Nations and the African Union to acquire and own immovable property and disrupted its lawful activities.



Agabi is relying on section 150(1) of the 1999 constitution of Nigeria, as amended, to urge the AGF to direct the police boss "to comply with the subsisting and valid orders of various courts of competent jurisdiction in respect of this matter but not limited to the unsealing of our client's offices nationwide".

