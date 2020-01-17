Ondo Police Arrest Man Posing As Kidnapper Of Missing One-year-old Boy

Elike was arrested at Port Harcourt, Rivers State, while trying to swindle members of the public by claiming to have the missing child in possession.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jan 17, 2020


Chibuzor Elike, a 39-year-old man posing as kidnapper of the toddler, who went missing at a popular church in Akure, Ondo State, Eniola Gold Kolawole, has been arrested by the police. 

Elike was arrested at Port Harcourt, Rivers State, while trying to swindle members of the public by claiming to have the missing child in possession. 

Spokesperson for the police in Ondo, Mr Femi Joseph, told SaharaReporters that Elike wasn't behind the disappearance of the boy as he claimed. 

He said the suspect was already in custody of the State Criminal Investigation Department undergoing interrogation. 

He stated, "Chibuzor Elike is now in our custody and he confessed during interrogation that he heard about the kidnap of the boy via the social media and called some people. 

"He told us that he sent text messages to scam after claiming people that he had Kolawole Gold in his custody and will only release him after collecting N800,000.

"He said he was only looking for a cheap way to make money as he knew nothing about the kidnap or whereabouts of the little boy." 

Joseph disclosed that the suspect would soon be charged for prosecution.
 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Human Rights Nnamdi Kanu's Lawyer Demands N2bn Over Police Invasion Of House
0 Comments
1 Month Ago
CRIME Police, Shell confirm Kidnap of Staff Along Rivers Road
0 Comments
8 Months Ago
Police Missing 1-Year-Old: Ondo Church Prophet Using Police To Harass Us, Distraught Mother Cries Out
0 Comments
2 Months Ago
Police Nigeria Police Gets First Female Force Public Relations Officer
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
Breaking News Kidnappers Demand Olu Falae’s Family Pay N100 Million Ransom
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
Boko Haram DSS Arrests 45 Boko Haram Suspects In Lagos, Foils Plot To Bomb Ikoyi Estate
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics Court Removes Ifeanyi Ubah As Senator
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Politics Group Gives Tinubu 24 Hours To Disclose Position On Amotekun
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Opinion Àmòtékùn: Where Is Bola Ahmed Tinubu? By Remi Oyeyemi
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Opinion Malami: Bring It On... Or Go To Blazes! By Bayo Oluwasanmi
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Military Military Attacks Bayelsa Community Over Killing Of Personnel
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
News Nigeria's Ex-AGF, Kanu Agabi, Petitions Malami, Insists Police Must Obey Court Orders On Peace Corps
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Christianity Missing Toddler: Court Fails To Grant Bail To Ondo Prophet, Remains In Custody
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Electronics TCN Restores Power Supply After System Collapse
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Politics PDP Holds Emergency NEC Meeting, Plans to Protest Ihedioha's Removal
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Politics Defend Your Ancestral Land, Ooni Of Ife, Wole Soyinka Tell Nigerians
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Opinion Can Amotekun Really Cost South-West 2023 Presidency As Miyetti Allah Warned? By Fredrick Nwabufo
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Oil Petrol Tanker Explodes In Onitsha
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad