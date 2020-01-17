Ondo Police Arrest Man Posing As Kidnapper Of Missing One-year-old Boy



Chibuzor Elike, a 39-year-old man posing as kidnapper of the toddler, who went missing at a popular church in Akure, Ondo State, Eniola Gold Kolawole, has been arrested by the police.

Elike was arrested at Port Harcourt, Rivers State, while trying to swindle members of the public by claiming to have the missing child in possession.

Spokesperson for the police in Ondo, Mr Femi Joseph, told SaharaReporters that Elike wasn't behind the disappearance of the boy as he claimed.

He said the suspect was already in custody of the State Criminal Investigation Department undergoing interrogation.

He stated, "Chibuzor Elike is now in our custody and he confessed during interrogation that he heard about the kidnap of the boy via the social media and called some people.

"He told us that he sent text messages to scam after claiming people that he had Kolawole Gold in his custody and will only release him after collecting N800,000.

"He said he was only looking for a cheap way to make money as he knew nothing about the kidnap or whereabouts of the little boy."

Joseph disclosed that the suspect would soon be charged for prosecution.

