TCN Restores Power Supply After System Collapse

Electricity

The Transmission Company of Nigeria has announced that the national grid had been fully restored after a system collapse, which occurred at 4:15pm on Thursday.

According to TCN’s General Manager, Public Affairs, Ndidi Mbah, full restoration of the collapsed grid, which occurred while the grid was recovering from an earlier partial system slump, was fully achieved at 2:19am on Friday.

Further revealing that the grid was still supplying power to Port-Harcourt, Aba, Omoku, Yenegoa, Afam, among others at the time of collapse, it stated that the supply was through Afam IV, Rivers IPP and Omoku power stations.

She said, “Effort immediately commenced to synchronise other parts of the network but as restoration reached an advanced stage, the situation suddenly degenerated into a collapse of the nation’s grid.

“Full restoration of the grid re-commenced immediately after the incident and by 10pm yesterday, most parts of the nation had been reconnected to the grid.

“At 2:19am, however, the grid was fully restored."