Election Tribunal: Courts Were Allowed To Do Their Job, Olanipekun Tells Buhari

Olanipekun, who said this when he visited Aso Rock on Friday, commended the executive council for not imposing on the lawyers while they heard the various petitions filed after the elections.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jan 18, 2020

A Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Wole Olanipekun, has lauded President Muhammadu Buhari for allowing the independence of the judiciary during the 2019 Election Petition Tribunal. 

He said, “The courts were allowed to do their job, Mr President and I must commend you for that. Nobody whispered to anyone of us, how we are going to see Judge A or Judge B. That’s the way it should be. Judges must be allowed and be given a free hand to do their job. 

“Mr President, we are happy to have been called upon and we are happy that we delivered.” 

On electoral reforms, Olanipekun acknowledged that while the National Assembly was doing something about the Electoral Act, the Act requires some “rejigging and cleansing.” 

He said, “We are happy to know that the National Assembly is doing something about the electoral law. 

“We are ready to cooperate with them without taking a dime, whether as consultants, whether as legal practitioners, whether as experts. If the Attorney-General of the Federation will co-opt us, we are ready to give assistance.”

SaharaReporters, New York

