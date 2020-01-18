NAPTIP Receives Woman Sold To Slavery In Lebanon

Director-General of NAPTIP, Julie Oka-Donli, said her rehabilitation process will commence immediately with a view to putting her back on track.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jan 18, 2020

The National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons has received a woman, Omolola Ajayi, who was trafficked to Lebanon. 

She said, “23-year-old Omolola Ajayi who was trafficked to Lebanon has safely returned to Nigeria and is being handed over to officers of NAPTIP. I want to sincerely thank @nigimmigration @ToluSadip @Official_NSCDC and all other parties that made this possible.

“I want to sincerely thank the Chairman House Committee on Diaspora for her unwavering efforts in bringing Omolola back home safely. We will not relent in the fight against human trafficking."

Ajayi had cried out for help in a video that went viral, claiming she was sold into slavery in Lebanon.

The video was seen on many social media platforms where she was pleading for help, a situation that pushed the Nigerian Government to act and rescue her.

 

