New Imo Governor Fires Chairpersons Of Boards, Parastatals

Hope Uzodinma

Governor of Imo State, Hope Uzodinma, has sacked all chairmen of boards and parastatals in the state including their members, a report by PUNCH said.

The governor ordered the affected persons appointed by the former governor, Emeka Ihedioha, to handover government belongings in their possessions to the most senior civil servant in their respective agencies.

“Senator Uzodinma has approved the immediate dissolution of boards of all government parastatals and agencies in the State.

“By the same token, the governor has requested that the outgoing appointees relinquish all government property in their care to the most senior civil servants in the various affected MDAs on or before the close of work on Friday,” a source said.

Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Oguwuike Nwachukwu, confirmed the removal of the chairpersons.