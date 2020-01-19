Amotekun: Yoruba World Congress To Hold Solidarity Walk On Tuesday

Yoruba sons and daughters have been urged to come out in large numbers on Tuesday to participate in a rally to support Operation Amotekun, a security network recently established by governors of South-West Nigeria to wage war against insecurity across the region.

The protest code-named "Amotekun Solidarity Walk" being organised by Yoruba World Congress will take place in all South-West states.

The YWC is led by Emeritus Professor of History and Second Republic Senator, Banji Akintoye.

According to a statement by YWC Director of Contacts and Mobilisation, Comrade Victor Taiwo, the rally will hold simultaneously in Lagos, Abeokuta, Ibadan, Osogbo, Akure and Ado-Ekiti respectively from 9:00am.

The statement reads, “All Yoruba people are urged to come out on Tuesday to show to the world that Amotekun has come to stay.

“We must show the external forces and their internal collaborators who want to stampede our resolve to protect ourselves, safeguard our land from kidnappers, armed-robbery and put an end to consistent destruction of our farmlands that enough is enough.

“Well-meaning Yoruba people and leaders of thought would be at designated venues to address the protest. We want to assure our governors that Yoruba people are behind them on Amotekun.

“We urge them not to shiver and they must never shiver. It is no retreat, no surrender. We will not surrender Amotekun.”

On the meeting points, those in Lagos are expected to converge at Gani Faweyinmi Park, Ojota; Oyo: opposite Agodi Cenotaph, Ogun: Pansheke Junction, Abeokuta; Osun: Nelson Mandela Freedom Park, Osogbo; Ondo: Alagbaka Roundabout, opposite First Bank, Akure, while those in Ekiti are to converge at Fajuyi Roundabout, Ado-Ekiti.

The list of state coordinators, according to the statement, would be released on Sunday after proper consultation with relevant stakeholders.