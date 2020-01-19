I Never Said I’ll Probe My Predecessors –Imo Governor, Uzodinma

by SaharaReporters, New York Jan 19, 2020

 

Imo State governor, Hope Uzodinma, has debunked rumours making the rounds that he plans to probe his predecessors.

Governor Uzodinma disclosed this after inspecting some structures at the government house in Owerri, the state capital, according to a report by Channels TV.

The governor said even though the business of governance includes probing and accountability, his directive to the Accountant-General of the state and the officials of the civil service to furnish him with the financial statement of the state may have been misconstrued.

He said, “When I asked for a status report from all the ministries, many people misunderstood it or assumed that the purpose of calling for that information is because I want to probe; I never said that I was going to probe anybody.

“The business of governance involves probing if need be; so I needed that information because there is no official handover from anybody, and for me to start the work, I need to know what is on the ground.”

He said since there’s been no proper handover from the immediate past government, if during an investigation and for proper accountability there’s need to call on anyone for questioning as it deems fit, the government will not hesitate to do so.

 

