ICPC Warns Against Fraudsters As It Begins Recruitment

The agency said it has engaged the services of DSCL Corporate Services Limited to conduct the recruitment on its behalf to fill vacant positions approved by government.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jan 19, 2020

The Independent Corrupt Practices and other related offences Commission has warned interested candidates in its recruitment exercise to be careful of fraudsters.

It said, "The general public is hereby advised to be wary of fraudulent advertisement of the ICPC recruitment on any portal different from its own.

"Application for the positions is absolutely free and all processes attached to the recruitment exercise shall be in accordance with established parameters.

"Members of the public are therefore urged to report to ICPC any demand for money or other favours by anyone including officials of DCSL Corporate Services Limited.

"Advertisement of the recruitment exercise on any unauthorised portal and demand for money will be investigated and persons found culpable will be prosecuted."

SaharaReporters, New York

