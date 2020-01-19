No Progress In Fight Against Boko Haram –European Union

The European parliament, legislative branch of the European Union, has expressed concerns over the resent spate of attacks by the Boko Haram terrorists in Nigeria.

According to TheCable, the parliament said there was no progress in the fight against the insurgents.

There has been increased attack by the group in the last few months despite claims by the Nigerian Government that the terrorist group had been technically defeated.

The EU parliament said, “Terrorist attacks which have taken place in the country; reiterates its concern about the protracted crisis in Nigeria and the volatile security situation in the North-East, and strongly condemns the repeated violations of human rights, international and humanitarian law, whether based on religion or ethnicity.

“Condemns in particular the recent increase in violence against ethnic and religious communities, including the targeting of religious institutions and worshippers.

“Deplores that progress has stalled in the fight against Boko Haram, ISWAP and the increased occurrence and severity of suicide attacks and direct attacks against military positions; recalls that Nigeria’s President Buhari was re-elected in 2019 on the promise of defeating the violent extremism promoted by Boko Haram and other terror groups, and urges the President to implement his campaign promises.

“Urges the Nigerian authorities to guarantee respect for human rights in the country, and to protect the civilian population from terrorism and violence; insists that such efforts must be conducted in full accordance with respect for human rights and the rule of law, in line with the country’s international obligations.

“Considers any form of extermination of human beings or ethnic cleansing barbaric and a crime against humanity; urges the Nigerian Government to address the root causes of violence by ensuring equal rights for all citizens and non-discrimination legislation.”

The parliament said it is deeply worried by reports of ill-treatment of children detained in military facilities and called on the Nigerian authorities to allow the United Nations access to its military detention facilities, sign a formal handover protocol to ensure that children detained by the military are quickly transferred to appropriate child protection authorities.