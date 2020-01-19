Police Debunk Report Claiming 30 People Were Killed In Kaduna-Zaria Road Attack

In a statement by the spokesperson for police in the state, Abubakar Sabo, the command said that only six persons lost their lives while five others were injured from the incident, which took place on January 14.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jan 19, 2020

 

The Kaduna State Police Command has debunked a report claiming that 30 people were killed and 100 others kidnapped during an attack along Kaduna-Zaria Road.

Sabo disclosed that investigation was ongoing to ascertain the exact number of persons abducted.

The statement reads, “While regretting the unfortunate incident, the Command maintains this casualty figure as accurate until more facts prove to the contrary.

“Consequently, the command wishes to warn members of the public who share messages related to security from unverifiable sources to desist, as the command would not hesitate to deal decisively with any person or group of persons who engage in such malicious publication/circulation.

“All accounts of crime incidents should be verified before publication to avoid being involved in sharing mischief.”

SaharaReporters, New York

