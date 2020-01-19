Suspected Serial Killer Appears In Court Wearing Church Tag

His murder trial was however, stalled due to the absence of his counsel, Vincent Chuku, who was expected to continue the cross-examination of prosecution witnesses.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jan 19, 2020

A suspected serial killer, Gracious David West, appeared for his recent court hearing with Salvation Ministries’ ‘5 nights of glory’ tag.

His murder trial was however, stalled due to the absence of his counsel, Vincent Chuku, who was expected to continue the cross-examination of prosecution witnesses.

The state's prosecution counsel, Chidi Ekeh and Lezina Amegwa, counsel to the 2nd defendant identified as Nimi ThankGod, told the court that all effort to reach Chuku proved abortive.

Justice Adolphus Enebeli, who ordered that the hearing notice be served on Vincent Chuku before the next adjourned date, stated that he can’t withdraw from the case on his own.

The case was then adjourned until January 24.

West, who earlier confessed to the killing of 15 women across seven states, made a u-turn and pleaded not guilty to the 10-count of murder levelled against him.

Police Public Relations Officer, Rivers State, said West killed one person each in Abia, Edo, Oyo, Imo, Lagos where the act started two months ago and nine in Port Harcourt, Rivers.

West, an alleged repentant cultist, told newsmen that he derives joy in strangling young women in hotels whenever the urge to kill comes. He claimed that he did not cut his victim’s vital parts.

He was apprehended while trying to escape the intense heat his actions had generated in the state after a CCTV of him in a hotel emerged and went viral on the social media.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

CRIME Suspected Baby Factory Uncovered In Kano, 27 Children Rescued
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
CRIME Robbery Victim Dies From Gunshot Wounds In Abia
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME Police, Shell confirm Kidnap of Staff Along Rivers Road
0 Comments
8 Months Ago
CRIME Police Commissioner In Charge Of SARS Loses Son To Reprisal Killings After Plateau ‘Herdsmen’ Attacks
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Legal Petroleum Equalization Fund Staff Drags Petroleum Ministry, NNPC To Court, Seeks N50m Damages For Victimization
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
ACTIVISM Panama Papers: SERAP Gives Code Of Conduct Bureau 14 Days To Investigate Named Public Officers
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Opinion Malami: Bring It On... Or Go To Blazes! By Bayo Oluwasanmi
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Election Tribunal: Courts Were Allowed To Do Their Job, Olanipekun Tells Buhari
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Opinion I Am Greater Than Obafemi Awolowo By Remi Oyeyemi
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Politics Ihedioha Breaks Silence, Says Sack A Mystery
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Politics Court Removes Ifeanyi Ubah As Senator
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Politics New Imo Governor Fires Chairpersons Of Boards, Parastatals
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
News ICPC Warns Against Fraudsters As It Begins Recruitment
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Politics Group Gives Tinubu 24 Hours To Disclose Position On Amotekun
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Expatriate Workers Of Gotel Accuses Nigeria’s Ex-Vice President, Atiku, Of Dishonesty Over Unpaid Salaries
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Opinion Àmòtékùn: Where Is Bola Ahmed Tinubu? By Remi Oyeyemi
0 Comments
3 Days Ago
International Facebook’s Auto-translation Changes Name Of Chinese President To 'Shithole'
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Politics I Never Said I’ll Probe My Predecessors –Imo Governor, Uzodinma
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad