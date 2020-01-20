5,070 Persons Arrested In Edo State For Crimes In 2019

The Edo Police Command said it arrested 5,070 suspects for various crimes in 2019.

The state’s Commissioner for Police, Lawan Jimeta, told the News Agency of Nigeria that the figure represented the suspects arrested for kidnapping, armed robbery, cultism, murder, fraud and car theft in the year under review.

Jimeta, giving a breakdown of the figure, said 99 suspects were arrested for alleged kidnapping, while 523 suspects were arrested for alleged armed robbery, and 4,353 suspects for alleged cultism.

He said that 92 suspects were arrested for murder, while two and one other suspects were arrested for fraud and car theft respectively.

The police commissioner said the arrests were from 1,883 reported cases of crimes brought before the command.

He explained that during the period under review, the command charged 950 of the cases involving 1,979 of the suspects to courts.

He said, “However 429 of the reported cases are still under investigation.

“The summary of intelligence gathering is community policing. Intelligence gathering propelled by community policing and information is key to the success in the protection of lives and properties.”