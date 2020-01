The Supreme Court has upheld the election of Aminu Tambuwal as winner of the March 9 governorship poll in Sokoto State.

Striking out the appeal brought before the court by Ahmed Aliyu of the All Progressives Congress challenging the said election on Monday, Justice Abba Aji affirmed that the appeal lacked merit as the appellant could not prove the grounds of his appeal which inter alia involved over-voting and non-compliance with the electoral law.