EFCC Arraigns Mama Boko Haram, Two Others For Conspiracy, Cheating



The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission on Monday arraigned Aisha Alkali Wakil alias Mama Boko Haram, and two other persons before a Maiduguri High Court on a five-count charge of conspiracy and cheating.

Mama Boko Haram is the Chief Executive Officer of Complete Care and Aid Foundation.

The two other persons arraigned along with her are Alhaji Saidu Daura and Prince Lawal Shoyade, Programme Manager and Country Director respectively of the non-profit organisation.

Prosecutor of the case, Benjamin Manji, said the three persons and one Saidu Mukhtar (at large) sometime between June and August 2018 at Maiduguri, Borno State, conspired to do an illegal act of obtaining under false pretence which amounts to an offence contrary to Section 8(a) of the Advance Fee Fraud and Fraud Related offences Act 2006 and punishable under Section 1(3) of the same Act.

The three persons and Mukhtar were also charged with obtaining “with intent to defraud” the sum of N45m from one Mohammed Umar Mohammed of Nyeuro International Limited under “the false pretence” of executing a contract, which is an offence contrary to Section 1(1) (b) of the Advanced Fee Fraud Act and punishable under the Act.

They were also charged with obtaining with the intent to defraud, N1.65m from the same Nyeuro International Limited under the false pretence of executing a contract, which is an offence contrary to Section 1(1) (b) of the Advanced Fee Fraud Act and punishable under the Act.

The fourth and fifth charges were that the three persons and Mukhtar did an illegal act of cheating, contrary to Section 96(a) and punishable under Section 97 of the Borno State Penal Code Laws Cap 102; as well as induced, with the intent to defraud Mohammed of Nyeuro International Limited to deliver 3000 bags of 50kg white beans worth N65m under a false contract, contrary to Section 320(a) and punishable under Section 322 of the Borneo State Penal Code Laws Cap 102.

The three accused pleaded not guilty to all the charges

With the pleas and agreement of Abdulkahi Musa Audu and Habu Waziri, counsels to the first accused (Mama Boko Haram) and second accused (Tahiru Daura) respectively, the court adjourned to February 10, 11 and 12, 2020 for trial.