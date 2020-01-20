There'll Be No Mercy For Pipeline Vandals, Lagos Governor, Sanwo-Olu, Says After Abule-Egba Fire Outbreak

The fire, which started after vandals breached a pipeline to steal petrol in the area, left three persons dead while destroying seven houses including an hotel.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jan 20, 2020


Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has issued a warning to pipeline vandals in the state while reacting to Sunday's fire outbreak at Abule-Egba area.

Sanwo-Olu commended officials of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency for their swift response in extinguishing the fire.

He said, “My thoughts and prayers are with the families and businesses affected in the unfortunate incident at Abule-Egba. 

"We are thankful for the brave members of LASEMA and our fire service that swung into action working all night to reduce the impact. 

"Pipeline vandals will be shown no mercy. 

“We must work together to ensure man-made incidents like are avoided. 

"Security and information gathering along volatile corridors will increase and a stronger synergy with communities must happen. We all have a role to play.”
 

