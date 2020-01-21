Amotekun’ll End Kidnappings, Killings, Others –Ondo Residents

Hundreds of Ondo State residents on Tuesday participated in a solidarity rally in support of ‘Operation Amotekun’.

Speaking during the demonstration, Jeffrey Abidoye, a popular public affairs analyst in the state, said the people were ready to support the new security initiative by governors of the South-West region.

He said, “We cannot continue to have our mothers, wives, and sisters being raped on their way to the market or farms.

“Also, we cannot continue to have our farms being ravaged by foreigners in our own land.

“All sons and daughters of Yoruba are fully in support of this initiative and we are taking our destiny in our hands.”

President of Oodua Youth Coalition, Oluyi Olutayo, said Amotekun had come to stay.

Addressing the demonstrators, Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State, observed that the security challenges in the country, mostly in the Southern region, needed to be urgently addressed.

Speaking through his Chief of Staff, Olugbenga Ale, Akeredolu said, “We have promised the world that Operation Amotekun had come to stay in the South-West.

“We are only going to collaborate with security agencies because Amotekun is not going to be an alternative to the police nor to the army but it is only going to be a complimentary effort to their job.”