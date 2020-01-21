Auto Spare Parts Dealers, Mechanics Demand Justice Over Death Of Member In Rivers

The deceased, a car repairer, died in controversial circumstances in police custody after he was arrested for traffic offence and alleged car theft in December, 2019.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jan 21, 2020

Scores of sympathisers and mechanics at the popular auto spare parts market at Ikoku, Mile 3 area of Port-Harcourt, Rivers State, have taken to the streets to demand justice over the death of Chima Ikunado.

On Monday, the angry protesters made bonfire with tires as they barricaded some roads leading around the market, leading to gridlock in parts of the city.

When contacted on the matter, spokesperson for the police in Rivers, Nnamdi Omoni, said the case is being handled and that findings will be made public upon the completion of investigations.

