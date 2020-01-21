Boko Haram Executes Abducted Christian Association Of Nigeria Chairman In Adamawa

A source authoritatively told SaharaReporters that the clergyman was killed on Monday.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jan 21, 2020

 

Boko Haram Terrorists have executed Chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria in Michika Local Government Area of Adamawa State, Reverend Lawan Andimi.

A source authoritatively told SaharaReporters that the clergyman was killed on Monday.

Andimi was abducted in early January when the insurgents attacked his village.

Shortly afterwards, Boko Haram released a video clip where Andimi asked the governor of Adamawa State to rescue him.

In his plea, he said, “I have never been discouraged because all conditions that one finds himself is in the hands of God.

“God made them to take care of me. I am appealing to my colleagues, reverends, particularly my President, Reverend Joel Billy, who is a strong man, a man of compassion and man of love. He can do all his best to speak to our governor, Umaru Jibrilla (Fintiri) and other necessary agents for my release here.”

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Boko Haram UPDATE: Boko Haram Rejected N50m Ransom For Adamawa Clergyman Before Beheading Him
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Boko Haram Amnesty International Condemns Killing Of Adamawa CAN Chairman
0 Comments
55 Minutes Ago
Exclusive ALERT: Ansaru Planning Renewed Attacks In North-Central Nigeria
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Boko Haram Boko Haram Insurgents Ambush Operation Lafiya Dole Commander In Borno
0 Comments
2 Weeks Ago
Opinion Boko Haram: A Tragic Heritage of Arab Imperialism By Patrick Oguejiofor
0 Comments
5 Years Ago
Opinion Gospel of Arms And Mammon By Pastor Ayo Oritsejafor… And Paranoid Ranting Of Femi Fani-Kayode By Bayo Oluwasanmi
0 Comments
5 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Boko Haram UPDATE: Boko Haram Rejected N50m Ransom For Adamawa Clergyman Before Beheading Him
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Politics I'm Not Bothered If ‘Operation Amotekun’ Will Cost Me Second Term Ambition –Akeredolu
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Wole Soyinka Balarabe On Amotekun By Wole Soyinka
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Exclusive REVEALED: Ogun Governor Appoints A Third Official With Forged Certificate As Adviser
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Police Police Barricade Gani Fawehinmi Park In Lagos, Prevent Amotekun Protesters From Using Venue
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Corruption Saraki Urges Court To Vacate Forfeiture Order On Property
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Politics Completing Lagos-Ibadan Rail In April No Longer Feasible –Amaechi
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Corruption EFCC Arraigns Mama Boko Haram, Two Others For Conspiracy, Cheating
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Opinion Declaration Of Causes: Why Yoruba Will Leave Nigeria By Bayo Oluwasanmi
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Corruption Organiser Of Nigerian Legal Awards Arraigned Over N20m Fraud
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Medical Council To Quiz Hospital’s MD, 92 Doctors Over Death Of Lawyer's Wife
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Opinion Why Nigeria Must Break Up By Remi Oyeyemi
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad