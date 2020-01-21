Completing Lagos-Ibadan Rail In April No Longer Feasible –Amaechi

In November, Amaechi after an inspection told journalists, “We have told you we will be out of this place latest April (2020).

by SaharaReporters, New York Jan 21, 2020

Nigeria's Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, has said that completing the Lagos-Ibadan standard gauge rail will no longer be in April.

In November, Amaechi after an inspection told journalists, “We have told you we will be out of this place latest April (2020). 

“We are no longer giving ourselves the time, the contractor now give us the time.”

However, taking another position on Monday in a post on Twitter, Amaechi said, “Today (Monday), Oyo State governor is accompanying us on the monthly inspection of work on the Lagos-Ibadan rail line. We are going the whole nine yards.

“From the mega station in Ebute Metta to Apapa and all the way to Ibadan. A large chunk of this rail line is in Oyo State.

“Looking at the state of work in Apapa, completing the project in April doesn’t seem feasible, especially the extension of the rail line to the seaport.

“We’ll however work and redouble our efforts to complete the project and meet set targets.”

