Group Endorses Strike By ASUP, SSANIP In Bida Polytechnic

In a statement released on Tuesday, the organisation said the unions were in their right to enforce payment of their salary arrears and appropriate funding of the polytechnic.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jan 21, 2020

 

The Education Rights Campaign has backed the ongoing industrial action by the Academic Staff Union of Polytechnics and Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Polytechnics at the Federal Polytechnic, Bida, Niger State.

In a statement released on Tuesday, the organisation said the unions were in their right to enforce payment of their salary arrears and appropriate funding of the polytechnic.

The statement reads in part, “The full payment of salary is a right and we demand its immediate payment across the board.

“We also call for the adequate funding of education by both the federal and the state governments and the management of the Federal Polytechnic Bida led by Dr Abubakar Dzukogi.

“We urge ASUP and SSANIP and their members not to relent on in this struggle. We also urge them not to limit this struggle to a sit-at-home strike action but to commence mobilisation of members and students in mass protests in Bida, Minna and Abuja.

“The management is attacking the rights to dissent and harassing opposition staff unions. For instance six ASUP Bida leaders were arrested and detained in Minna for six days on the orders of Dr Dzukogi. 

“We condemn this repressive action against leadership of unions as it is an attack on their democratic rights. 

“Besides, it undermines the value of higher institutions of learning as a place where dissenting views must be accommodated. 

“The ERC calls on ASUP, SSANIP, other staff unions and students' union in Federal Polytechnic Bida to build a united movement that can begin to organise joint strikes, protests and mass demonstrations to force the management to meet demands of workers and students.”

 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

LABOR/WORKERS' RIGHTS Delta Pensioners Block Government House Gate, Chase Away Governor Okowa's Aides
0 Comments
3 Months Ago
Corruption Osun State PDP Moves To Impeach Governor Aregbesola, State Workers Enter 7 Months Without Pay
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
LABOR/WORKERS' RIGHTS Aso Rock Warns Against Information Leaks, Threatens Harsh Consequences
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
LABOR/WORKERS' RIGHTS Bayelsa Government And Labor Unions Reach A Compromise On Payment Of Salaries, Pensions
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
Economy Fuel Hike: Ondo Civil Servants, Residents, Others Shun NLC Rally
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
LABOR/WORKERS' RIGHTS Ondo State Is Broke, I Can’t Pay Workers, Mimiko Says
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Boko Haram UPDATE: Boko Haram Rejected N50m Ransom For Adamawa Clergyman Before Beheading Him
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Nine Imo Lawmaker Defect To APC
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Wole Soyinka Balarabe On Amotekun By Wole Soyinka
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Opinion Declaration Of Causes: Why Yoruba Will Leave Nigeria By Bayo Oluwasanmi
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Police Police Barricade Gani Fawehinmi Park In Lagos, Prevent Amotekun Protesters From Using Venue
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Boko Haram Amnesty International Condemns Killing Of Adamawa CAN Chairman
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Corruption Saraki Urges Court To Vacate Forfeiture Order On Property
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Politics I'm Not Bothered If ‘Operation Amotekun’ Will Cost Me Second Term Ambition –Akeredolu
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Exclusive REVEALED: Ogun Governor Appoints A Third Official With Forged Certificate As Adviser
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Human Rights Abuja: Police Allegedly Kill Passerby In Attempt To Disperse Shiite Protesters
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Corruption Organiser Of Nigerian Legal Awards Arraigned Over N20m Fraud
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Opinion Why Nigeria Must Break Up By Remi Oyeyemi
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad