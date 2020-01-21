JUST IN: Midnight Fire Razes 12 Flats In Delta Army Barracks

by SaharaReporters, New York Jan 21, 2020

A block of 12 flats at the 3 Battalion, Army Barracks Effurun, near Warri, Delta State, have been reportedly razed by fire.

SaharaReporters gathered that the inferno started at about 2:00am on Tuesday, destroying buildings and valuables worth several millions of naira before firefighters arrived the scene.

According to a source in the area, residents of the barracks were prevented from recording the incident on their mobile devices, adding that no life was lost in the tragedy.

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. 

 

