Man Beats Wife, Stabs Her To Death With Screwdriver In Ogun

The police in Ogun State have arrested one Bamidele Olanrewaju for beating his wife and stabbing her to death with a screwdriver.

Spokesperson for the command, Abimbola Oyeyemi, said Olanrewaju was reported to the police by his neighbours when he attempted to bury his wife in a secret grave he dug at the back of their apartment in Bisodun Village under Obafemi-Owode Local Government Area.

The police said that Olanrewaju’s 15-year-old son, Ayomide, narrated that his mother had a misunderstanding with his father and a fight ensued between them.

The suspect was alleged to have used a big stick to beat his wife into a coma and thereafter proceeded to stabbing her in the head with a screwdriver, resulting in her death.

Oyeyemi said, “On the strength of the report, the officer-in-charge of the Ofada police post, Akinfolahan Oluseye, led his men to the scene at Bisodun Village where the suspect, who had been held down by the people of the community, was handed over to the police.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that the suspect was fond of beating his wife. This time, after beating the woman to death, he was about to bury her secretly when the deceased’s children, who saw him digging a grave by the side of his house, alerted their neighbours who rushed to the scene and held him down before the arrival of the police.”