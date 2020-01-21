NDLEA Impounds 426,5988kg Of Drugs, Arrests 249 Suspects In Anambra

NDLEA operatives

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency confiscated 426,5988kg different types of hard drugs and arrested 249 suspects in connection with the drugs in Anambra State in 2019.

The anti-narcotics agency also said that it got conviction for 37 persons in 2019.

State Commander of NDLEA, Mr Misbahu Idris, gave the statistics on Tuesday in Akwa, the capital, during a briefing with journalists.

According to him, some of the impounded drugs within the past year included cannabis sativa 356.9927kg, cocaine 0.00223kg, heroine 0.063kg and crystalline meth 69.0308kg.

He warned those involved in illicit drugs to desist from it or face the full wrath of the law.