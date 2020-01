Ondo Government Confirms 84 Lassa Fever Cases, 16 Deaths

Lassa Fever



At least 16 persons have died in the last two weeks in a fresh Lassa Fever outbreak in Ondo State.

Dr. Steven Fagbemi, an epidemiologist in Ondo, revealed this on Tuesday in Akure, the state capital, stressing that the figure was among 84 cases already recorded.

Fagbemi noted that 47 patients were currently on admission at various government hospitals, adding that 21 persons among that number had been treated and discharged.

He said, "The 16 recorded deaths occurred at different local government areas when their cases had reached advance stages."

Dr Yahaya Disu, a coodinator with the Nigerian Center for Disease Control, said Lassa Fever cases had been recorded in Owo, Akoko South-West, Akure South and Ondo West local government areas.