Police Confirm Abduction Of Bank Managers’ Mother In Delta

The 65-year-old woman known as Angelina Atiku, was kidnapped from her residence at Oguname-Olomu under Ughelli South Local Government Area of the state at about 8:00am on Monday.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jan 21, 2020

 

The Nigeria Police Force has confirmed the abduction of the mother of a manager in a first generation bank in Delta State.

The 65-year-old woman known as Angelina Atiku, was kidnapped from her residence at Oguname-Olomu under Ughelli South Local Government Area of the state at about 8:00am on Monday.

Eyewitnesses said the kidnappers numbered up to four and were heavily armed with AK 47 rifles.

A close family source disclosed that as of Monday morning, the hoodlums were yet to establish contact with the family.

The incident is coming less than three weeks after a Peoples Democratic Party Ward Chairman in the area, Paul Onomuakpokpo, was assassinated by yet-to-be-identified gunmen.

Confirming the abduction of the woman, Delta State Commissioner of Police, Hafiz Inuwa, said the police are aware of the matter.

He said, “I heard about it and we are doing something towards ensuring that she is rescued soonest.”

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Police Police Barricade Gani Fawehinmi Park In Lagos, Prevent Amotekun Protesters From Using Venue
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
CRIME Man Beats Wife, Stabs Her To Death With Screwdriver In Ogun
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
CRIME Man Kills Girlfriend In Jigawa After Being Ashamed Of Impregnating Her
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME Woman Arraigned In Court For Pouring Ash On Neighbour
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
CRIME Ondo Court Remands Man Who Claimed To Have Abducted Missing Toddler In Prison
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME Suspected Baby Factory Uncovered In Kano, 27 Children Rescued
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Boko Haram UPDATE: Boko Haram Rejected N50m Ransom For Adamawa Clergyman Before Beheading Him
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Politics I'm Not Bothered If ‘Operation Amotekun’ Will Cost Me Second Term Ambition –Akeredolu
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Wole Soyinka Balarabe On Amotekun By Wole Soyinka
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Exclusive REVEALED: Ogun Governor Appoints A Third Official With Forged Certificate As Adviser
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Police Police Barricade Gani Fawehinmi Park In Lagos, Prevent Amotekun Protesters From Using Venue
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Corruption Saraki Urges Court To Vacate Forfeiture Order On Property
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Politics Completing Lagos-Ibadan Rail In April No Longer Feasible –Amaechi
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Corruption EFCC Arraigns Mama Boko Haram, Two Others For Conspiracy, Cheating
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Opinion Declaration Of Causes: Why Yoruba Will Leave Nigeria By Bayo Oluwasanmi
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Corruption Organiser Of Nigerian Legal Awards Arraigned Over N20m Fraud
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Medical Council To Quiz Hospital’s MD, 92 Doctors Over Death Of Lawyer's Wife
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Opinion Why Nigeria Must Break Up By Remi Oyeyemi
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad