Police Confirm Abduction Of Bank Managers’ Mother In Delta

The Nigeria Police Force has confirmed the abduction of the mother of a manager in a first generation bank in Delta State.

The 65-year-old woman known as Angelina Atiku, was kidnapped from her residence at Oguname-Olomu under Ughelli South Local Government Area of the state at about 8:00am on Monday.

Eyewitnesses said the kidnappers numbered up to four and were heavily armed with AK 47 rifles.

A close family source disclosed that as of Monday morning, the hoodlums were yet to establish contact with the family.

The incident is coming less than three weeks after a Peoples Democratic Party Ward Chairman in the area, Paul Onomuakpokpo, was assassinated by yet-to-be-identified gunmen.

Confirming the abduction of the woman, Delta State Commissioner of Police, Hafiz Inuwa, said the police are aware of the matter.

He said, “I heard about it and we are doing something towards ensuring that she is rescued soonest.”