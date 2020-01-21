Police Confirm SaharaReporters' Story On Killing Of Citizen In Abuja

The remains of the victim

The Federal Capital Territory Police Command has confirmed the killing of an innocent Nigerian by its personnel on Tuesday during a protest by members of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria.

A statement by spokesperson for the police in the command, DSP Anjuguri Manzah, confirmed the report by SaharaReporters.

The statement reads, “The FCT Police Command has successful restored calm around Berger round-about after a protest by members of Islamic Movement in Nigeria. See Also Human Rights Abuja: Police Allegedly Kill Passerby In Attempt To Disperse Shiite Protesters

“As a result of the incident, one person who sustained injury and was rushed to the hospital for medical attention, has been certified dead by medical doctors on duty.”

Meanwhile, Commissioner of Police FCT, Bala Ciroma, is said to have ordered a full scale investigation into the incident.

The statement stated further that normalcy had been restored around the Berger round-about area where the incident happened.