Police Confirm SaharaReporters' Story On Killing Of Citizen In Abuja

A statement by spokesperson for the police in the command, DSP Anjuguri Manzah, confirmed the report by SaharaReporters.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jan 21, 2020

The remains of the victim SaharaReporters Media

 

The Federal Capital Territory Police Command has confirmed the killing of an innocent Nigerian by its personnel on Tuesday during a protest by members of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria.

A statement by spokesperson for the police in the command, DSP Anjuguri Manzah, confirmed the report by SaharaReporters.

The statement reads, “The FCT Police Command has successful restored calm around Berger round-about after a protest by members of Islamic Movement in Nigeria.  See Also Human Rights Abuja: Police Allegedly Kill Passerby In Attempt To Disperse Shiite Protesters 0 Comments 15 Hours Ago

“As a result of the incident, one person who sustained injury and was rushed to the hospital for medical attention, has been certified dead by medical doctors on duty.”

Meanwhile, Commissioner of Police FCT, Bala Ciroma, is said to have ordered a full scale investigation into the incident.

The statement stated further that normalcy had been restored around the Berger round-about area where the incident happened. 

 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Human Rights Abuja: Police Allegedly Kill Passerby In Attempt To Disperse Shiite Protesters
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Police Police Barricade Gani Fawehinmi Park In Lagos, Prevent Amotekun Protesters From Using Venue
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
CRIME Man Beats Wife, Stabs Her To Death With Screwdriver In Ogun
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Police Man Allegedly Tortured To Death In Kano
0 Comments
2 Months Ago
CRIME Suspected Baby Factory Uncovered In Kano, 27 Children Rescued
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
CRIME Police Confirm Abduction Of Bank Managers’ Mother In Delta
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Boko Haram UPDATE: Boko Haram Rejected N50m Ransom For Adamawa Clergyman Before Beheading Him
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Nine Imo Lawmaker Defect To APC
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Politics Yoruba Primitive In Politics For Creating Amotekun –Miyetti Allah
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Opinion Declaration Of Causes: Why Yoruba Will Leave Nigeria By Bayo Oluwasanmi
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Corruption UPDATE: Ogun Governor's Appointee Admits Forging Certificate While Reacting To SaharaReporters’ Story
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Boko Haram Amnesty International Condemns Killing Of Adamawa CAN Chairman
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Corruption Organiser Of Nigerian Legal Awards Arraigned Over N20m Fraud
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Wole Soyinka Balarabe On Amotekun By Wole Soyinka
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
News Amotekun’ll End Kidnappings, Killings, Others –Ondo Residents
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Drugs NDLEA Impounds 426,5988kg Of Drugs, Arrests 249 Suspects In Anambra
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Supreme Court Affirms Fintiri As Governor Of Adamawa
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Corruption Saraki Urges Court To Vacate Forfeiture Order On Property
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad