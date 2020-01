The Supreme Court has upheld the governorship election that produced Bala Mohamed as winner in Bauchi State.

Mohammed of the Peoples Democratic Party was being challenged by former governor of Bauchi State, Abubakar Mohammed, of the All Progressives Congress.

The apex court dismissed the application of Abubakar on the ground that he failed to prove the allegations against Bala.

Bala was present in court to witness the judgment delivery.