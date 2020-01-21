UPDATE: Boko Haram Rejected N50m Ransom For Adamawa Clergyman Before Beheading Him

Facts have emerged on how Boko Haram terrorists rejected a N50m ransom and went ahead to behead Chairman of Christian Association of Nigeria in Michika, Adamawa State, Rev. Lawan Andimi on Monday.

The insurgents had demanded for £2m (N946m) but was only offered N50m, infuriating the terrorists, who soon turned their anger on the victim, according to CAN chairman in the state, Stephen Dami Mamza.

He said, “Pastor Lawan was beheaded yesterday.

“Negations were still ongoing when they stopped calling. They were offered N50m but they rejected it.

“They called his wife last week, informing her that they will be beheading him on Saturday but somehow they waited till Monday.

“Also yesterday, Pastor Dennis Bagauri of the Lutheran Church was killed in Jereng, Mayo-Belwa area of Adamawa State.

“It is now clear that Christians are not protected by the government; we don't feel like we have a government.”

Reacting to the incident, the Adamawa State Government described the action of the terror group as barbaric.

Director-General, Media and Communication to Governor Ahmadu Fintiri, Solomon Kumangar, said, “The governor is saddened by the gruesome execution of the pastor.”

Andimi was abducted two weeks ago when Boko Haram fighters stormed Michika town in search of foodstuff and other basic items.