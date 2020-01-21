UPDATE: Boko Haram Rejected N50m Ransom For Adamawa Clergyman Before Beheading Him

The insurgents had demanded for £2m (N946m) but was only offered N50m, infuriating the terrorists, who soon turned their anger on the victim, according to CAN chairman in the state, Stephen Dami Mamza.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jan 21, 2020

Facts have emerged on how Boko Haram terrorists rejected a N50m ransom and went ahead to behead Chairman of Christian Association of Nigeria in Michika, Adamawa State, Rev. Lawan Andimi on Monday.

The insurgents had demanded for £2m (N946m) but was only offered N50m, infuriating the terrorists, who soon turned their anger on the victim, according to CAN chairman in the state, Stephen Dami Mamza.

He said, “Pastor Lawan was beheaded yesterday.

“Negations were still ongoing when they stopped calling. They were offered N50m but they rejected it.

“They called his wife last week, informing her that they will be beheading him on Saturday but somehow they waited till Monday.

“Also yesterday, Pastor Dennis Bagauri of the Lutheran Church was killed in Jereng, Mayo-Belwa area of Adamawa State.

“It is now clear that Christians are not protected by the government; we don't feel like we have a government.”

Reacting to the incident, the Adamawa State Government described the action of the terror group as barbaric. 

Director-General, Media and Communication to Governor Ahmadu Fintiri, Solomon Kumangar, said, “The governor is saddened by the gruesome execution of the pastor.”

Andimi was abducted two weeks ago when Boko Haram fighters stormed Michika town in search of foodstuff and other basic items.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Boko Haram Amnesty International Condemns Killing Of Adamawa CAN Chairman
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Boko Haram Boko Haram Executes Abducted Christian Association Of Nigeria Chairman In Adamawa
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Boko Haram Boko Haram Insurgents Ambush Operation Lafiya Dole Commander In Borno
0 Comments
2 Weeks Ago
Exclusive ALERT: Ansaru Planning Renewed Attacks In North-Central Nigeria
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
The Seven Signs That 2015 Elections Will Shipwreck Nigeria -Pastor Bakare
Exclusive The Seven Signs That 2015 Elections Will Shipwreck Nigeria -Pastor Bakare
0 Comments
5 Years Ago
Boko Haram No Progress In Fight Against Boko Haram –European Union
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Breaking News BREAKING: Nine Imo Lawmaker Defect To APC
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Wole Soyinka Balarabe On Amotekun By Wole Soyinka
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Opinion Declaration Of Causes: Why Yoruba Will Leave Nigeria By Bayo Oluwasanmi
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Police Police Barricade Gani Fawehinmi Park In Lagos, Prevent Amotekun Protesters From Using Venue
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Boko Haram Amnesty International Condemns Killing Of Adamawa CAN Chairman
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Corruption Saraki Urges Court To Vacate Forfeiture Order On Property
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Politics I'm Not Bothered If ‘Operation Amotekun’ Will Cost Me Second Term Ambition –Akeredolu
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Exclusive REVEALED: Ogun Governor Appoints A Third Official With Forged Certificate As Adviser
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Human Rights Abuja: Police Allegedly Kill Passerby In Attempt To Disperse Shiite Protesters
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Corruption Organiser Of Nigerian Legal Awards Arraigned Over N20m Fraud
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Opinion Why Nigeria Must Break Up By Remi Oyeyemi
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Medical Council To Quiz Hospital’s MD, 92 Doctors Over Death Of Lawyer's Wife
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad