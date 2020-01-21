Woman Arraigned In Court For Pouring Ash On Neighbour

A 27-year-old woman, Esther Augustine, has been arraigned before an Odigbo Magistrate Court in Ondo State for allegedly pouring hot ash on a neighbour, Ruth Omowa.

Augustine, who resides at New Town Street, Odigbo, is facing a charge of assault as a result of the act.

Prosecutor, Inspector Usifoh James, told the court that Augustine committed the offence at 9:00am on January 15, 2020.

James also said that the complainant suffered serious bodily harm from the attack and had to be rushed to the hospital where she was placed on admission.

Augustine, who described Omowa as her friend, said, “She is my friend but has been causing problems between me and other tenants.

“On that fateful day, Ruth was saying something bad behind my back and I challenged her, so we started fighting.

“We were dragging the hot ash between us when it poured on her back. It was not intentional.”

Presiding Judge, Mr T. J. Ajayi, admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N50,000 with two sureties in like sum, and adjourned the case until January 29, 2020.

A 27-year-old woman, Esther Augustine, has been arraigned before an Odigbo Magistrate Court in Ondo State for allegedly pouring hot ash on a neighbour, Ruth Omowa.

Augustine, who resides at New Town Street, Odigbo, is facing a charge of assault as a result of the act.

Prosecutor, Inspector Usifoh James, told the court that Augustine committed the offence at 9:00am on January 15, 2020.

James also said that the complainant suffered serious bodily harm from the attack and had to be rushed to the hospital where she was placed on admission.

Augustine, who described Omowa as her friend, said, “She is my friend but has been causing problems between me and other tenants.

“On that fateful day, Ruth was saying something bad behind my back and I challenged her, so we started fighting.

“We were dragging the hot ash between us when it poured on her back. It was not intentional.”

Presiding Judge, Mr T. J. Ajayi, admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N50,000 with two sureties in like sum, and adjourned the case until January 29, 2020.