Yoruba Primitive In Politics For Creating Amotekun –Miyetti Allah

by SaharaReporters, New York Jan 21, 2020

Abdullahi Bello Bodejo, President of the Miyetti Allah Association, addressing a press conference in Abuja

 

Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore, the socio-political group of Fulani herdsmen in Nigeria, has said Yorubas are politically primitive for supporting community policing outfit – Amotekun.

National Secretary of the group, Alhassan Saleh, made the comments while speaking on Channels Television’s ‘Sunrise Daily.

Saleh said support for the community policing initiative steaming from rising insecurity in the South-West region is targeted at Fulani herdsmen.

He said, “Unfortunately, with very strong apology to my South-West friends, despite the education of the Yoruba people, they still remain the most primitive in terms of politics.

“Hisbah is legal because it is backed by law. That is clearly difference from what you have now as Amotekun.”

 

