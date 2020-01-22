Amotekun, A Vote Of No Confidence On Buhari’s Handling Of Security -PDP

President Muhammadu Buhari

The Peoples Democratic Party has described the establishment of Amotekun as a direct vote of no confidence on President Muhammadu Buhari’s handling of security in the country.

The National Working Committee of the PDP stated that the President Buhari-led administration had not only failed to end insurgency and terrorism in the country, but also fuelled disunity and acts of violence among citizens.

The party in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, also held that the execution of Rev Andimi remains a sad commentary on the inability of government to stand for citizens at very crucial moments.

According to the PDP, if President Buhari had handled the security well, the situation would not have degenerated to the creation of Operation Amotekun by South-West governors.

The statement reads, “The PDP recalls that the Buhari-led Federal Government had failed to prosecute the masterminds of the mass killings in Benue, Nasarawa, Bauchi, Taraba, Kogi, Adamawa, Borno, Yobe, Zamfara, Kaduna, Ekiti and other parts of the country under the current administration.

“Moreover, the body language, brazen acts of nepotism as well as divisive and incendiary comments by officials in the Buhari administration have continued to fuel disunity, acts of violence and insecurity in various parts of our nation.

“The situation would not have degenerated to this level if the Buhari was living up to his billing on security, including listening to wise counsel by well-meaning Nigerians to rejig his security high command.

“The PDP holds that it is clear that security of lives and property in our nation has gone beyond what the insensitive, divisive and incompetent Buhari administration can guarantee.”