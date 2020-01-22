FAAN Issues Travel Advisory To Passengers Over Corona Virus

FAAN

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria has issued a travel advisory to air passengers travelling through any of the country’s international gateways following the spread of the deadly Corona Virus.

The virus broke out in China recently and had so far killed about nine persons in the Asian country.

General Manager, Corporate Communication, FAAN, Mrs Henrietta Yakubu, in a statement on Wednesday, urged passengers and other airport users to comply with all quarantine procedures.

Yakubu hinted that the agency was collaborating with the Federal Ministry of Health to ensure that all passengers were quarantined.

She said, “FAAN has put a high priority on ensuring that this virus is not spread into the country.

“Isolation units and other equipment and personnel used in combating the deadly Ebola Virus in 2014 are still very much in place at the airports.”

Corona Virus symptoms include runny nose, cough, sore throat, possibly headache and fever, which can last for days

The virus is highly communicable and has already spread to countries like Japan, Thailand and South Korea.