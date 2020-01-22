Four Cases Of Lassa Fever Confirmed In Kano

by SaharaReporters, New York Jan 22, 2020

Lassa Fever

 

Commissioner for Health in Kano State, Ibrahim Tsanyawa, has said four persons have been diagnosed with Lassa Fever in the state.

He confirmed this during a press briefing on Wednesday, the News agency of Nigeria reports.

The commissioner said the existence of the disease in the state came to light on Tuesday.

He said, “A pregnant woman, who had a caesarean session at AKTH in December, was said to be a carrier of the disease and had died.

“Subsequent to that, one of the doctors and a health worker that carried out the CS on the woman also died, while another doctor is under care at the Isolation Centre at Yargaya area of Kano.

“The consultant, who took charge of the pregnant woman when she was moved to the Intensive Care Unit of AKTH also died of the same symptoms.”

He said there would be daily meetings to keep all stakeholders updated about the situation.

