Nigeria’s Islamic Council Condemns Killing Of Adamawa Christian Leader By Terrorists

The National Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs has expressed shock over the killing of the Christian Association of Nigeria chairman in Michika Local Government Area of Adamawa State, Lawan Andimi, by Boko Haram.

The council described the murder as barbaric and provocative, adding that it was a ploy by the insurgents to incite Christians against Muslims in the country, a report by PUNCH said.

Andimi was abducted by Boko Haram on January 3 and subsequently killed on Monday despite a N50 million ransom offered to the terrorists.

The NSCIA in a statement in Abuja on Wednesday, by its Head of Media and Communication, Aselemi Ibrahim, condoled with CAN and the family of the deceased and also called on government and security agencies to be alive to their responsibilities of protection of lives and property.

The statement reads, “The council hereby expresses her heartfelt condolences to the immediate family of Pastor Lawan Andimi in particular and the leadership and members of the Christian Association of Nigeria in general.

“We equally want to seize this opportunity to appeal to the leadership of CAN in Nigeria to be wary of the comments and statements it puts out in the public domain, so as not to play into the antics of the enemy.

“We should think through and be sure that our comments are in the interest of national peace, security and cohesion.”