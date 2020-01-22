Police Neutralise Boko Terrorists In Borno, Recover Weapons

by SaharaReporters, New York Jan 22, 2020

 

Personnel of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad in Borno State on Tuesday successfully foiled an ambush by Boko Haram terrorists at Mainok Village along the Damaturu-Maiduguri Road.

It was gathered that though the insurgents engaged in a heavy gunfight with the SARS operatives, they were swiftly overpowered.

In a video clip obtained by PRNigeria, the SARS Commander, who led the operation, explained to a senior Army officer on patrol at Mainok that his men gallantly repelled the attack, eliminating some of the Boko Haram terrorists. 

 VIDEO: North-East: Police Eliminate Boko Haram Terrorists in Fierce Encounter VIDEO: North-East: Police Eliminate Boko Haram Terrorists in Fierce Encounter

The senior military officer, while commending the SARS team, appealed for a strong joint-collaboration between the Army and Police in prosecuting the counter-insurgency war in Borno and other parts of the North-East.

A reliable source told PRNigeria that some of the terrorists were killed while others escaped with injurious.

The SARS team recovered four guntrucks from the terrorists.

In a related development, detectives attached to the Inspector-General of Police Special Tactical Squad have arrested two men, who transport and supply dangerous ammunition to bandits in the North-West.

The men were arrested while transporting a consignment of firearms to one of their dealers inside a forest.

The operation was led by the Sector Commander of Kano-Kaduna Unit, DSP Husseini Gimba.

In one of the video clips obtained by PRNigeria, the gunrunners explained in Hausa language their modus operandi in transporting weapons and charms to armed bandits. 

 VIDEO: Police Nab Gunrunners with Ammunition and Charms for Bandits VIDEO: Police Nab Gunrunners with Ammunition and Charms for Bandits

Items recovered from them include four guns, eight magazines, 223 bullets, N90,000, grinded herbal leaves, SIM cards, charms, recharge cards and a cream.

Also, the IGP's Special Tactical Squad under the leadership of DCP Kolo Yusuf with the support of hunters and volunteers raided Kangon Uzoh Forest via Bangi Local Government Area of Niger and arrested some kidnappers, releasing victims in the process.

Force Public Relations Officer, DCP Frank Mba, had recently paraded kidnappers and their informants terrorising Abuja-Niger-Kaduna axis.

Parading about 60 suspects at Katari in Kaduna, Mba said 31 assault weapons were also recovered from the suspects.

The weapons included 10 AK47 rifles, nine AK49 rifles, and other assorted firearms.

