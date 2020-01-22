United States To Place Visa Restriction On Nigeria, Six Other Countries

by SaharaReporters, New York Jan 22, 2020



The United States is planning to place stiff travel restrictions on Nigerians aiming to enter America. 

Wall Street Journal reports that apart from Nigeria, other countries to be affected by the new policy include Belarus, Eritrea, Kyrgyzstan, Myanmar, Sudan and Tanzania.

The countries will not face blanket bans on travel to the U.S but could have restrictions placed on specific types of visas such as business or visitor visas, administration officials said.

The WSJ reports that some countries could be banned from participating in the diversity visa lottery program, which awards green cards to people in countries with low levels of immigration to the U.S.

President Donald Trump has called for an end to that program, saying it lets undesirable people into the U.S.

The Department of Homeland Security didn’t respond to request for comment while the State Department also declined to comment.

The administration has said its policy restricting travel is necessary to prevent potential acts of terrorism, as countries on the list don’t adequately vet their travellers to America. 
 

SaharaReporters, New York

