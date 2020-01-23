Amotekun: I Only Gave Advice, Didn’t Oppose Idea, Says Malami

Malami’s comments on Thursday followed a backlash that trailed his earlier position last week when the governors inaugurated ‘Operation Amotekun’.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jan 23, 2020

 

Nigeria’s Attorney-General and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN), has said that he never at any time opposed the formation of ‘Operation Amotekun’ by South-West governors but rather advised them to enact laws to support the establishment of the security outfit.

While appearing for a radio programme in Abuja on Thursday, “I was misinterpreted on Operation Amotekun, I did not say it's Illegal.

“I said the Operation Amotekun should be properly backed by law, so if at the end of this government, if the operation has been backed by law, any government that eventually succeeds this government will not rubbish the operation.

“I said if they failed to enact a law in support of Amotekun in the South-West region of Nigeria, another government can come and say it's Illegal and this is because it is not backed by any law.

“So, it just an advice to the state governor to use their powers and the House of Assembly in their various states to enact a law that will make the operation more effective.”

 

SaharaReporters, New York

