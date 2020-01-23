Amotekun: Vulnerable Women, Children Can Now Heave Sigh Of Relief, Group Says

A group of women in Ondo State on Thursday described the establishment of ‘Operation Amotekun’ as solace for vulnerable women and children, who had been targets of attack in the hands of marauders.

The women under the aegis of the Association for Human Development, a non-governmental organisation, said the people of the South-West can now heave a sigh of relief and enjoy some peace.

According to them, ‘Operation Amotekun’ initiative came at a right time when it was needed and would help curb incessant attacks and destruction that had long ravaged the South-West.

The women group stated this after submitting a protest letter jointly signed by their President, Esan Folake, Vice President, Uche Daudu and Secretary, Bola Fajuyi, to raise support for the initiative.

Speaking with SaharaReporters, Esan said, “Operation Amotekun has come at the right time as solace for vulnerable women and children in the South-West who have been dealt with mercilessly in the hands of so many evildoer.

“In recent times, it well known that the South-West states of Nigeria had witness the highest attacks without adequate measures to put an end to such menace.

“We are rising and lending our voice to say that women and children in the South-West can now have a huge sigh of relief because ‘Operation Amotekun’ is a timely solace to us.”