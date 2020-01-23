Angry Mob Kills Men For Robbing Pregnant Woman In Uyo

Four robbers surrounded the woman when she got down from a motorbike at about 9:00pm on Tuesday night.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jan 23, 2020

Two suspected armed robbers have been burnt to death after robbing a pregnant woman at the Abak Road Boulevard in Uyo Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State. 

According to Daily Trust, four robbers surrounded the woman when she got down from a motorbike at about 9:00pm on Tuesday night. 

The motorcyclist drove off after dropping his passenger but was forced to turn back on hearing screams from the pregnant woman. 

He stated that on sighting the motorcyclist, two of the robbers fled the scene after successfully dispossessing the lady of her valuables. 

He however, said that the other two robbers were not fortunate as the motorcyclist immediately alerted nearby residents, who engaged in a battle with the hoodlums. 

A resident of the area, Arit Archibong, lamented that the boulevard area had become a den of criminals for some years now. 

She added that about four rape cases were reported within the tunnel in December 2019, blaming the crime on power outage and lack of security in the area. 

Police spokesperson in the state, Odiko Macdon, confirmed the incident but frowned at the jungle justice meted out to the hoodlums, noting that such an act had no place in law. 

