One person has died of Lassa Fever while three others are undergoing treatment for the disease in Borno State.



Commissioner for Health in the state, Dr Salihu Kwayabura, made the disclosure while speaking with journalists on Thursday.



He revealed that the victim died at the University of Maiduguri Teaching Hospital.

He said, "I call for calm among members of the public, and people should exhibit best sanitary practices and high level of responsibility with regard to maintaining hygiene."