Corona Virus: NCAA Warns Airlines On Importing Human Remains

NCAA said that before any airline could bring in dead bodies into Nigeria, such a carrier must first contact the Port Health Services at all international gateways for clearance.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jan 23, 2020


The Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority has warned airlines on regional and international operations to be wary of importing human remains into Nigeria following the continued spread of Corona Virus from China.

NCAA said that before any airline could bring in dead bodies into Nigeria, such a carrier must first contact the Port Health Services at all international gateways for clearance.

A statement signed by Public Affairs Manager of NCAA, Mr Sam Adurogboye, made the announcement, adding that high level of vigilance must be maintained by airlines at all the points of entries into the country.

Airlines are ordered to report to NCAA in writing any suspected case of communicable disease observed in flight or at any point of entry especially the international airports.

