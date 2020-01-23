Court Adjourns Hearing On Shehu Sani's Rights Enforcement Application To Tuesday

The matter was adjourned at the instance of the presiding judge, Justice A.B Mohammed, who lost his father in-law.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jan 23, 2020

 

The FCT High Court sitting in Gudu has adjourned the hearing in the application seeking the enforcement of fundamental rights filed by former lawmaker representing Kaduna Central Senatorial District at the National Assembly, Shehu Sani, to January 28.

The matter was adjourned at the instance of the presiding judge, Justice A.B Mohammed, who lost his father in-law.

Sani had on December 31, 2019 honoured the invitation of Economic and Financial Crimes Commission over allegations of extortion and name-dropping.

Owner of ASD Motors, Alhaji Sani Dauda, had accused Sani of collecting around $20,000 from him with a promise to use his influence to prevail on the anti-agency not to investigate him for corruption.

Sani had on January 16 filed the enforcement of his fundamental rights following his continued detention by the commission which he described as illegal and a breach of section 35 ( 5 ) of the constitution.

SaharaReporters has gathered that the EFCC may arraign the former lawmaker before the expiration of the additional five days extension to the 14-day detention order obtained against him.

The order will elapse on Monday, January 27.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

CRIME Court Sentences Fugitive Oil Thief To 10 Years Imprisonment
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Opinion Anambra Gubernatorial Election Dispute: Backdated Oath of Neutrality As Arrowhead Issue
0 Comments
5 Years Ago
Legal 50 Lawyers Set To Prosecute Alleged Boko Haram Sponsors- Nigeria Bar Association
0 Comments
5 Years Ago
#NigeriaDecides Nigeria's Long-Awaited Election: What You Need To Know
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
CRIME Indonesian Government Executes Eight Foreigners, Including Four Nigerians
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
Human Rights Nigerians Speak Out Against Sharia Court Ruling With #SaveKanoNine
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

News Nigeria’s Islamic Council Condemns Killing Of Adamawa Christian Leader By Terrorists
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Boko Haram UPDATE: Boko Haram Rejected N50m Ransom For Adamawa Clergyman Before Beheading Him
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Politics Yoruba Primitive In Politics For Creating Amotekun –Miyetti Allah
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Boko Haram Police Neutralise Boko Terrorists In Borno, Recover Weapons
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Tinubu Finally Speaks On Amotekun, Says Initiative Not Threat To National Unity
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME Seven Persons Killed In Clash Between Cult Gangs In Lagos
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
CRIME Mob Attacks Robbery Suspect In Abuja, Victim Dies In Hospital
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Opinion Tinubu Had Better Get A Designer Perfume By Femi Adeyeye
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Boko Haram Boko Haram: Cleric Urges Buhari To Sack Buratai, Other Service Chiefs
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Human Rights Abuja: Police Allegedly Kill Passerby In Attempt To Disperse Shiite Protesters
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Police Policeman Named 2019 #IntegrityIcon Winner After Rejecting N6m Bribe
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Nigeria Drops Deeper On Transparency International's 2019 Corruption Index
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad