Court Adjourns Hearing On Shehu Sani's Rights Enforcement Application To Tuesday

The FCT High Court sitting in Gudu has adjourned the hearing in the application seeking the enforcement of fundamental rights filed by former lawmaker representing Kaduna Central Senatorial District at the National Assembly, Shehu Sani, to January 28.

The matter was adjourned at the instance of the presiding judge, Justice A.B Mohammed, who lost his father in-law.

Sani had on December 31, 2019 honoured the invitation of Economic and Financial Crimes Commission over allegations of extortion and name-dropping.

Owner of ASD Motors, Alhaji Sani Dauda, had accused Sani of collecting around $20,000 from him with a promise to use his influence to prevail on the anti-agency not to investigate him for corruption.

Sani had on January 16 filed the enforcement of his fundamental rights following his continued detention by the commission which he described as illegal and a breach of section 35 ( 5 ) of the constitution.

SaharaReporters has gathered that the EFCC may arraign the former lawmaker before the expiration of the additional five days extension to the 14-day detention order obtained against him.

The order will elapse on Monday, January 27.