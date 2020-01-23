EFCC Arraigns Nigeria’s Ex-Attorney-General, Adoke, On 42-count Charge

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission has finally arraigned Nigeria’s former Attorney-General and Minister of Justice, Mohammed Adoke.

Adoke was arraigned on 42 counts of fraud and money laundering at the Gwagwalada Division of the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

Adoke pleaded not guilty to the charges read to him.

Adoke, who was involved in the controversial Oil Prospecting Licence 245 deal to the tune of over $1.2bn, was extradited from the United Arab Emirates.

Recall that SaharaReporters had reported that Interpol arrested Adoke when he visited Dubai on a business trip.

He was deported to Nigeria and handed over to the EFCC for prosecution.