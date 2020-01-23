Fani Kayode's N5.9bn Trial Stalled, Shifted To February 24

Fani-Kayode is being tried alongside a former Minister of State for Finance, Nenadi Usman; Danjuma Yusuf, and a firm, Joint Trust Dimensions Limited.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jan 23, 2020

Femi Fani Kayode Arriagned In Court

The N5.9bn fraud trial of a former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode, scheduled to continue on Thursday before the Federal High Court in Lagos was stalled due to the absence of one of the defence counsel, Clement Onwuenwuenor.

Fani-Kayode is being tried alongside a former Minister of State for Finance, Nenadi Usman; Danjuma Yusuf, and a firm, Joint Trust Dimensions Limited.

Onwuenwuenor, who is a lawyer to Yusuf and Joint Trust Dimensions Limited, wrote to the court for an adjournment.

He said he was before the Court of Appeal in Lagos in respect of three criminal cases.

As a result, Justice Rilwan Aikawa adjourned the case util February 24 and 25.

The defendants are facing 17 counts bordering on conspiracy, unlawful retention of proceeds of theft and money laundering.

Fani-Kayode was accused of conspiring with the others to directly and indirectly retain various sums which the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission claimed they ought to have reasonably known were proceeds of crime.

In one of the counts, the defendants were accused of conspiring among themselves to “indirectly retain the sum of N1,500, 000,000.00 which sum you reasonably ought to have known forms part of the proceeds of an unlawful act to wit: stealing.”

The four were also accused of indirectly retaining N300m, N400m and N800m, all proceeds of corruption, according to the EFCC.

Fani-Kayode was accused of directly using parts of the money at various times, including a N250,650,000.00, which he allegedly used between March 20 and 25, 2015.

Fani-Kayode was also accused of making a cash transaction of N24m with one Olubode Oke, said to still be at large, on February 12, 2015 “to Paste Poster Co of 125, Lewis Street, Lagos Island.”

The duo were said to have made the transaction without going through any financial institution, an act the EFCC claimed was contrary to sections 1(a) and 16(d) of the Money Laundering (Prohibition) (Amendment) Act, 2012, and punishable under Section 16(2)(b) of the same Act.

The defendants pleaded not guilty.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Politics Yoruba Primitive In Politics For Creating Amotekun –Miyetti Allah
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Imo: Protesters Storm US, UK Embassies, Demand Visa Ban On Nigeria’s Chief Justice, Others
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Politics Tinubu Finally Speaks On Amotekun, Says Initiative Not Threat To National Unity
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Nigeria Drops Deeper On Transparency International's 2019 Corruption Index
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Politics South-West Professionals Back Amotekun, Urge Government To Drop Charges Against Sowore
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Politics Hours After Supreme Court Ruling, Adamawa Governor Vows To Probe Predecessor
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

News Nigeria’s Islamic Council Condemns Killing Of Adamawa Christian Leader By Terrorists
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Boko Haram UPDATE: Boko Haram Rejected N50m Ransom For Adamawa Clergyman Before Beheading Him
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Politics Yoruba Primitive In Politics For Creating Amotekun –Miyetti Allah
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Boko Haram Police Neutralise Boko Terrorists In Borno, Recover Weapons
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Imo: Protesters Storm US, UK Embassies, Demand Visa Ban On Nigeria’s Chief Justice, Others
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Politics Tinubu Finally Speaks On Amotekun, Says Initiative Not Threat To National Unity
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Opinion Tinubu Had Better Get A Designer Perfume By Femi Adeyeye
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
CRIME Mob Attacks Robbery Suspect In Abuja, Victim Dies In Hospital
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
South Africa South Africans Tell Nigerians, Other Foreigners To Leave Towns In Latest Xenophobic Violence
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Boko Haram Boko Haram: Cleric Urges Buhari To Sack Buratai, Other Service Chiefs
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Human Rights Abuja: Police Allegedly Kill Passerby In Attempt To Disperse Shiite Protesters
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Opinion Tinubu Vs Amotekun By Bayo Oluwasanmi
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad