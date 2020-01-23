Imo: Protesters Storm US, UK Embassies, Demand Visa Ban On Nigeria’s Chief Justice, Others

The panel including Chief Justice of Nigeria, Mohammed Tanko, has in its ruling on January 14 nullified the election of Emeka Ihedioha of the Peoples Democratic Party, arguing that several valid votes due Uzodinma during the exercise were not counted and credited to him by the Independent National Electoral Commission.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jan 23, 2020

Civil society groups are currently protesting at the embassies of the United States and United Kingdom respectively in Abuja, demanding a visa ban on all seven members of the Supreme Court panel that delivered judgment in the Imo State governorship election case that produced Hope Uzodinma of the All Progressives Congress as winner of the exercise.

The panel including Chief Justice of Nigeria, Mohammed Tanko, has in its ruling on January 14 nullified the election of Emeka Ihedioha of the Peoples Democratic Party, arguing that several valid votes due Uzodinma during the exercise were not counted and credited to him by the Independent National Electoral Commission. 

According to the protesters at the US and UK embassies, the judiciary cannot continue to give judgment that undermines the nation's democratic process.

The group under the aegis of Coalition in Defence of Democracy and Constitution led by Ariyo Dare Atoye, said that democracy would no longer be the same again in Nigeria with the conflicting ruling of the Supreme Court.

He added that the trust of the people in the judiciary as the last hope of the common man had been dashed and Nigerians would no longer have confidence in the Supreme Court.

He said, “The justices who delivered the Imo judgment and their families should be placed on visa restriction to serve as deterrent to others.

“The justices are Tanko Muhammad, Kudirat Kekere-Ekun, Sylvester Ngwuta, Olukayode Ariwoola, Amiru Sanusi, Amina Augie and Uwani Abba-Aji.”

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Politics Yoruba Primitive In Politics For Creating Amotekun –Miyetti Allah
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Tinubu Finally Speaks On Amotekun, Says Initiative Not Threat To National Unity
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics South-West Professionals Back Amotekun, Urge Government To Drop Charges Against Sowore
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Corruption Fani Kayode's N5.9bn Trial Stalled, Shifted To February 24
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Politics Hours After Supreme Court Ruling, Adamawa Governor Vows To Probe Predecessor
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Amotekun, A Vote Of No Confidence On Buhari’s Handling Of Security -PDP
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

News Nigeria’s Islamic Council Condemns Killing Of Adamawa Christian Leader By Terrorists
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Boko Haram UPDATE: Boko Haram Rejected N50m Ransom For Adamawa Clergyman Before Beheading Him
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Politics Yoruba Primitive In Politics For Creating Amotekun –Miyetti Allah
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Boko Haram Police Neutralise Boko Terrorists In Borno, Recover Weapons
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Tinubu Finally Speaks On Amotekun, Says Initiative Not Threat To National Unity
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Opinion Tinubu Had Better Get A Designer Perfume By Femi Adeyeye
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
CRIME Mob Attacks Robbery Suspect In Abuja, Victim Dies In Hospital
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
South Africa South Africans Tell Nigerians, Other Foreigners To Leave Towns In Latest Xenophobic Violence
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Boko Haram Boko Haram: Cleric Urges Buhari To Sack Buratai, Other Service Chiefs
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Human Rights Abuja: Police Allegedly Kill Passerby In Attempt To Disperse Shiite Protesters
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Opinion Tinubu Vs Amotekun By Bayo Oluwasanmi
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
CRIME Seven Persons Killed In Clash Between Cult Gangs In Lagos
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad