Lagos Opens Camp For Residents Displaced By Pipeline Explosion

Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has ordered the opening of the Igando Relief Camp of Lagos State Emergency Management Agency for residents rendered homeless as a result of Sunday night’s pipeline explosion.

The explosion, which led to a fire outbreak, left five persons dead and 10 houses razed.

Public Affairs Officer of LASEMA, Nosa Okunbor, announced that Chairman of Agbado Oke-Odo LCDA, Hon. (Dr.) Adeoye Augustine Arogundade, appealed to the governor to open the camp for displaced people.

About 300 people are being housed in the relief camp.

He said, “Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, in view of the disaster resulting from the pipeline vandalisation of January 19, 2020, has magnanimously granted the request of the Chairman Agbado Oke-Odo LCDA, Hon. (Dr.) Adeoye Augustine Arogundade, and has directed that the Igando Relief Camp of LASEMA be opened to the about 300 displaced persons/victims with immediate effect.”