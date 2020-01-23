Lagos Residents Petition Governor Sanwo-Olu Over Poor Road Standard





Residents of Igando, Lagos State, have petitioned Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu over the ongoing rehabilitation of the Agric/Egan/Igando Road.

The road being constructed by Neesarm Ventures Nigeria, the residents said, had fallen short of acceptable standard and quality.

The petition was sent to the governor and Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa; Special Adviser to the Governor on Works and Infrastructure, Engineer Aramide Adeyoye; as well as Neesarm Ventures.

“Our clients intermittently monitored the level of quality and performance of the contractor especially in relation to their area, after the visit to the site by Eng. Aramide Adeyoye, sometimes in 2019.

“Consequent upon the above, we have our clients instruction to express our client dissatisfaction with the contractor's failure to meet the acceptable industry level of quality standards and performance, and urgently call your esteem attention to the immediate inspection of the said road especially with respect to the blocking of major streets, gutters and access covet to the houses of our clients some of which have their houses on the said road, without any alternative route, in case of emergency.

“The above identified and other degree of compromise in standard and quality and failure in total adherence to the project guidelines, are not suited to the needs and expectation of the people in the community to the extent that the youth are having a serious confrontation with the contractor's engineers at the site.

“Upon calling the attention of the engineers to the compromise, the engineers directed that our clients should write to the State Government based on their complain, as providing an alternative route to the streets blocked will cost them extra cost not budgeted by them except the State Government further instruct them to do so based on new agreement,” the petition reads.

The residents urged the state government to send a team to inspect the road and make necessary amends to the ongoing road rehabilitation.