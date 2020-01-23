Panic In Delta State As Lassa Fever Kills Woman, Two Others Quarantined

Lassa Fever

Residents of Asaba, capital of Delta State, are currently living in fear following an outbreak of Lassa Fever, which has killed a woman and left two others quarantined.

At a briefing with journalists on Wednesday in Asaba, Commissioner for Health in the state, Mordi Ononye, confirmed the development, urging residents not to panic.

He said, “A robust mechanism is already in place to sensitise the general public on how the disease can be handled to guide against spreading it further, both the private and public health facilities in the state are being carried along in efforts to check the disease from going out of control.

“The state government has built and furnish a 10 bed Isolation Unit at the FMC and more collaboration is on with the Federal Government and its agencies to tackle the situation.

“Though the disease is contagious but if residents keep a high personal hygiene, keep their environments clean and cut grasses close to homes, address places where rodents hide and breed and stop exposing food and drinks to rats, the disease would not be able to spread.”